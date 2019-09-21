MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) and Ascent Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) Comparison side by side

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) and Ascent Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCMA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Security & Protection Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety Incorporated 105 3.05 N/A 3.06 34.48 Ascent Capital Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -56.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety Incorporated 0.00% 18.6% 7.3% Ascent Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 188.9% -43.4%

Volatility & Risk

MSA Safety Incorporated’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Ascent Capital Group Inc. has beta of 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MSA Safety Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Ascent Capital Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. MSA Safety Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ascent Capital Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of MSA Safety Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.4% of Ascent Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.3% of MSA Safety Incorporated shares. Competitively, Ascent Capital Group Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSA Safety Incorporated -4.56% 0.11% -3.68% 7.03% 5.75% 11.75% Ascent Capital Group Inc. 10% -28.7% 10% 46.19% -72.98% 97.44%

For the past year MSA Safety Incorporated has weaker performance than Ascent Capital Group Inc.

Summary

MSA Safety Incorporated beats Ascent Capital Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Americas and International segments. Its core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as multi-point permanently installed gas detection systems, flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, a laser-based gas detection technology, replacement components, and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. The core product offerings also consist of breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus, face masks, and respirators; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; fire and rescue helmets; and fall protection equipment comprising confined space equipment, harnesses, fall arrest equipment, lanyards, and lifelines. The company also offers respirators, eye and face protection products, thermal imaging cameras, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors, and industrial or military end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Ascent Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc., provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers in the United States and Canada. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. It also offers home automation services, including remote activation and control of security systems, support for video monitoring, flood sensors, automated garage door and door lock capabilities, and thermostat integration; hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; and customer service and technical support related to home monitoring systems and HomeTouch. The company also provides maintenance and wholesale contract monitoring services to other security alarm companies for monitoring their accounts on a wholesale basis. It markets and sells its products through a network of authorized dealers. The company was formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Capital Group, Inc. in July 2011. Ascent Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.