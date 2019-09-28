MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) and Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Comparison side by side

Both MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) and Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) compete on a level playing field in the Security & Protection Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety Incorporated 105 3.08 N/A 3.06 34.48 Allegion plc 98 2.69 93.02M 4.37 23.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MSA Safety Incorporated and Allegion plc. Allegion plc seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to MSA Safety Incorporated. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. MSA Safety Incorporated’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Allegion plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) and Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety Incorporated 0.00% 18.6% 7.3% Allegion plc 94,860,289.62% 69% 15.7%

Risk and Volatility

MSA Safety Incorporated’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Allegion plc has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MSA Safety Incorporated are 2.7 and 1.9. Competitively, Allegion plc has 1.7 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. MSA Safety Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allegion plc.

Analyst Ratings

MSA Safety Incorporated and Allegion plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Allegion plc 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Allegion plc is $111.5, which is potential 8.78% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of MSA Safety Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 99.61% of Allegion plc are owned by institutional investors. MSA Safety Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 4.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Allegion plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSA Safety Incorporated -4.56% 0.11% -3.68% 7.03% 5.75% 11.75% Allegion plc -4.32% -7.16% 4.54% 20.52% 27.94% 29.9%

For the past year MSA Safety Incorporated was less bullish than Allegion plc.

Summary

Allegion plc beats on 8 of the 13 factors MSA Safety Incorporated.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Americas and International segments. Its core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as multi-point permanently installed gas detection systems, flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, a laser-based gas detection technology, replacement components, and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. The core product offerings also consist of breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus, face masks, and respirators; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; fire and rescue helmets; and fall protection equipment comprising confined space equipment, harnesses, fall arrest equipment, lanyards, and lifelines. The company also offers respirators, eye and face protection products, thermal imaging cameras, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors, and industrial or military end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Allegion Public Limited Company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. It offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and controls/exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories. It also manufactures door and window products, including sealing systems, such as sound control, fire and smoke protection, threshold applications, lights, door louvers, intumescent products, photo-luminescent, and flood barrier for doors for use in commercial spaces and products, as well as designs and manufactures sliding and folding door hardware for commercial and residential spaces. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. Allegion Public Limited Company sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, ranging from specialty distribution to wholesalers; and through various retail channels, ranging from large do-it-yourself home improvement centers to small, specialty showroom outlets. Allegion Public Limited Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.