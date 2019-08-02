Mrj Capital Upped Stake in Packaging Amer (PKG) by $1.06 Million; Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Stake Has Lifted by Summit Creek Advisors Llc

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 57,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 421,090 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.32M, up from 363,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Descartes Systems Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 51,129 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $101.31. About 821,417 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 27,060 shares to 107,726 shares, valued at $18.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) by 171,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,248 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 21,900 shares to 50,500 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV) by 33,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,300 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).