Mrj Capital Upped Position in Packaging Amer (PKG) by $1.06 Million; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder First United Bank Trust Has Boosted Stake by $328,320 as Stock Rose

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.01. About 808,085 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 77.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 960 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $366.2. About 563,837 shares traded or 25.58% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,700 shares to 15,462 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Limited Liability Com holds 36,313 shares. Financial Bank has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). North Star Inv Corporation reported 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,766 were accumulated by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Veritable Lp reported 3,006 shares. Jlb And Incorporated reported 90,922 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.05% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 22,587 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.07% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bb&T Llc invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 386,913 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has 0.19% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 1.7% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Mackenzie Corp owns 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 11,914 shares. 68 were accumulated by First Personal Services.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F had bought 500 shares worth $163,483. Conley Jason also sold $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, February 12.