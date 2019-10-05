Mrj Capital Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $977,400; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Lifted Stake by $530,946 as Stock Price Declined

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 60.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 48,200 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 30,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 13,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 116,577 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 102,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 800,102 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 36,212 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 8,437 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Roanoke Asset Management Corp holds 47,580 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 5,553 shares or 0% of the stock. The Indiana-based 1St Source Financial Bank has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 4,022 shares. Srb Corporation invested 7.81% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). American Tru Invest Ltd Liability Co reported 4,924 shares. American Group Incorporated reported 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.76% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 24,543 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 16,559 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% stake.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $173.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV) by 23,000 shares to 13,300 shares, valued at $692,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,900 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Sys.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Co Of Vermont holds 22,741 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of owns 109,511 shares. Cooke And Bieler LP owns 1.48M shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Mcf Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rnc Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 568,147 shares. Citizens And Northern has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Colrain holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,000 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 8.90 million shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management reported 716 shares stake. 89.87M are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Kiltearn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 6.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boltwood Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Noesis Mangement stated it has 78,527 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&R Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 2,659 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 699,439 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.