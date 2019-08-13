Mrj Capital Stake In Packaging Amer (PKG) Was Increased; Private Management Group Has Raised Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $101.5. About 585,761 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 8,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 238,063 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.80 million, up from 229,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.34. About 399,589 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

