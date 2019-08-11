Mrj Capital Raised Packaging Amer (PKG) Stake by $1.06 Million as Share Price Rose; Northstar Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake as Share Price Declined

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $101.13. About 532,232 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 76,835 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 88,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.69 million shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV) by 33,187 shares to 36,300 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,462 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 29,200 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 640,696 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Incorporated reported 6,494 shares. Parkside Fin Natl Bank & Tru has 56 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc World has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.01% or 705 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Parametric Portfolio Lc owns 297,332 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk has 75,567 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 1,099 shares. Grimes And invested in 0.71% or 90,620 shares. Aperio stated it has 41,355 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 4,561 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 441,658 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Kames Cap Public Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 41,308 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Ltd holds 6,601 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Meritage Portfolio Management has 15,281 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shoker Counsel accumulated 14,308 shares. Amg Natl Tru Fincl Bank, Colorado-based fund reported 5,683 shares. Northside Cap Management Lc accumulated 7,011 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Corda Management Limited holds 0.37% or 39,058 shares. Campbell Communications Invest Adviser Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 2,559 shares. 23,240 were accumulated by West Family Invs. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Weik Capital Management owns 19,036 shares. Hugh Johnson Ltd Liability Company holds 30,532 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Page Arthur B has invested 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).