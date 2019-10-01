Mrj Capital Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $977,400; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder Echo Street Capital Management Decreased Position by $5.32 Million

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 40,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 804,080 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.81 million, down from 845,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.25. About 451,394 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 60.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 48,200 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 30,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 1.06 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REITs: The 4 Investment Rules You Should Know – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Shareholders Booked A 10% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Spirit MTA REIT Closes on Sale of Academy Sports Distribution Center – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What to Look for When Buying Residential Real Estate Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 181,770 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $152.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 268,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 828,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $173.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 11,100 shares to 91,323 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,900 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).