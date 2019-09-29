Mrj Capital Lowered Its Sealed Air (SEE) Position by $491,400; Parsons Capital Management Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $2.02 Million

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 43,711 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, down from 55,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 332,505 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 14,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 77,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88 million, up from 63,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SEE’s profit will be $98.90M for 16.16 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $917.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,080 shares to 297,034 shares, valued at $22.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,825 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

