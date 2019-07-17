Mrj Capital Lowered Its Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Holding; Banner (BANR)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Mrj Capital Inc decreased Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) stake by 8.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mrj Capital Inc sold 4,400 shares as Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB)’s stock declined 6.17%. The Mrj Capital Inc holds 49,340 shares with $4.15M value, down from 53,740 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Indus now has $32.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $86.6. About 294,113 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer

Banner Corp (BANR) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 93 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 71 trimmed and sold equity positions in Banner Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 28.36 million shares, down from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Banner Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 59 Increased: 62 New Position: 31.

Among 3 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral”. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 5. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, April 15.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “LyondellBasell Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “LyondellBasell (LYB) Announces Final Daily VWAP and Final Price Cap of Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 37M Shares – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell and Neste announce commercial-scale production of bio-based plastic from renewable materials – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 7.82 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial services and products to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. It has a 12.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 4.44% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation for 266,627 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 164,083 shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Channing Capital Management Llc has 1.77% invested in the company for 708,317 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 1.51% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,746 shares.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.38. About 7,010 shares traded. Banner Corporation (BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 16/03/2018 – Post `Troubles,’ Anti-British Banner Still Flies in St. Patrick’s Parade; 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects; 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.92 million for 12.71 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.