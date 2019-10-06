Mrj Capital Lifted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position; National Fuel Gas N J (NFG) Shareholder Montag A & Associates Has Increased Its Position by $503,360

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 19,550 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $193.74. About 2.08 million shares traded or 95.33% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas N J (NFG) by 215.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 9,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 14,180 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $748,000, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas N J for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 566,784 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $173.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 11,100 shares to 91,323 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,973 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Sys.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold NFG shares while 98 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 59.75 million shares or 2.66% less from 61.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investmen (NYSE:MNR) by 93,402 shares to 751,588 shares, valued at $10.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,318 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Msci Information Tech (FTEC).