Mrj Capital Lifted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position by $617,400; Fil LTD Has Upped Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Position by $88.55 Million

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 19,550 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $204.08. About 402,906 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 370.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 876,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.32M, up from 236,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $105.77. About 301,731 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addison Co holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 16,832 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Com has 0.13% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Diamond Hill Capital Management has 0.38% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bangor State Bank reported 6,198 shares stake. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0.19% or 156,272 shares. Moreover, Nordea Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 54,708 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 849,690 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 1.16% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 46,965 shares. Haverford has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 78,637 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 2.31M shares. Blume Cap Mngmt holds 250 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.43% or 1.01 million shares. The Wyoming-based Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc (Wy) has invested 3.37% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $173.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys by 13,400 shares to 16,140 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,740 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV).

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 343,580 shares to 103,129 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 25,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,323 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).