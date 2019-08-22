Mrj Capital Increases Stake in Packaging Amer (PKG); United American Securities Continues to Hold Holding in Starbucks Com (SBUX)

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.98. About 76,713 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 1243.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 124,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 134,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.4. About 610,504 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res Inc reported 400,629 shares stake. Braun Stacey Associate invested in 90,003 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York has 0.16% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 48,773 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Com Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 1,311 shares. Wright Invsts holds 0.14% or 3,499 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corporation accumulated 17,053 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,106 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 34,210 shares. Andra Ap owns 55,800 shares. First Manhattan Co has 150 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0.09% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Packaging Corp of America (PKG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Packaging Corp. (PKG) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Comments on Q3 – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,440 shares to 41,688 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,340 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth reported 34,364 shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership invested in 0.45% or 81,125 shares. 51,030 were accumulated by Buckingham Cap Management. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks accumulated 8,359 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 0.22% or 5,749 shares. Webster Bancorp N A has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 300 are owned by Capital Advsrs. Marco Investment Lc accumulated 0.22% or 15,791 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company has 0.23% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lc stated it has 60,011 shares. 48,720 were accumulated by Castleark Ltd Liability. Sunbelt invested in 8,796 shares. S&Co stated it has 3,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 40,623 are owned by Sumitomo Life Insurance.