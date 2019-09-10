Mrj Capital Increases Holding in Packaging Amer (PKG); Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (UL) Holder Main Street Research Has Upped Position

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85B market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $104.04. About 699,237 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (UL) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 8,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 244,971 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14 million, up from 236,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 680,841 shares traded or 5.16% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to reveal Rotterdam move; 24/04/2018 – Dutch gov’t memos: Tax cut was ‘decisive’ for Unilever’s HQ choice; 22/03/2018 – UNILEVER TOP 10 SHAREHOLDER COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE “DISAPPOINTED” BY COMPANY’S LACK OF ENGAGEMENT OVER HEADQUARTER MOVE; 15/03/2018 – UK says Unilever headquarters’ decision not connected to Brexit; 15/03/2018 – Unilever 3 Units Are: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – FOR FULL YEAR, EXPECT IMPROVEMENT IN UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN AND CASH FLOW; 15/03/2018 – UK BUSINESS MINISTRY SAYS UNILEVER HEADQUARTERS DECISION IS NOT CONNECTED TO THE UK’S DEPARTURE FROM THE EU; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER EXEC SAYS AT CURRENT SPOT RATES CURRENCY WOULD HAVE A NEGATIVE 6-7 PCT IMPACT ON ANNUAL TURNOVER, SLIGHTLY MORE ON EPS; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q REV. 10.7T RUPIAH

More important recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever: My Favourite Defensive Pick Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unilever Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unilever: Growing Dividend With Emerging Markets Exposure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV) by 33,187 shares to 36,300 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,462 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP).