Mrj Capital Increased Holding in Packaging Amer (PKG); Sunbelt Securities Holding In Salesforce Com (CRM) Was Lifted

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 179.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 7,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 10,909 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 3,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14M shares traded or 242.31% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.09. About 686,818 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 62,765 shares to 98,196 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,904 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,700 shares to 15,462 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,500 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

