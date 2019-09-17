Mrj Capital Holds Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); As Intl Flavors&Fragrnc (IFF) Share Value Rose, Renaissance Investment Group Has Boosted Its Holding

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors&Fragrnc (IFF) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 4,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 17,230 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 13,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors&Fragrnc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $121.19. About 465,734 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 60.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 48,200 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 30,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $63.57. About 1.89M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,215 were reported by Cibc Bancorp Usa. Lenox Wealth holds 2,144 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aviance Prtn Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 12,780 shares. Intact Inv reported 139,700 shares. The Oklahoma-based Cap Advsr Ok has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 575,401 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,302 shares. Perkins Capital reported 13,950 shares. Tdam Usa owns 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 35,775 shares. Narwhal Cap has 66,752 shares. Natl Asset Management invested in 0.22% or 36,783 shares. Gibraltar Mgmt reported 3.97% stake. Royal London Asset, United Kingdom-based fund reported 498,309 shares. Cipher Lp stated it has 167,076 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 186,542 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $173.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 11,100 shares to 91,323 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,973 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Cadinha & Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 2,000 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 0.68% or 20,211 shares in its portfolio. 69,841 are held by Hsbc Hldg Plc. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 4,962 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 30,513 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 1,884 shares stake. 211,085 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Moreover, Everence Capital Management has 0.07% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 2,880 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 2,022 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Albion Finance Group Ut, a Utah-based fund reported 1,720 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.07% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 1,658 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 21,309 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2,948 shares.