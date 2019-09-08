Mrj Capital Holds Position in Packaging Amer (PKG); Saybrook Capital Increases Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $100.61. About 832,516 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA)

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,150 shares to 46,336 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,447 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon Can Be A Defensive Play With A 4% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Response: $100000 grant to United Way of Miami-Dade for Bahamas relief – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 63.11M shares. Strategic Wealth Group Ltd Liability Company accumulated 132,856 shares. New York-based Harber Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 128,158 shares. Lifeplan Gp Incorporated reported 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Strategic Ltd Liability Company owns 105,462 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Mai Capital Mngmt invested 0.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry has 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Edgemoor Inv Advisors has invested 1.78% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 51.07M are held by National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation. Independent Investors Incorporated has invested 0.62% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Daiwa Securities has 0.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 233,603 shares. Markston Ltd owns 779 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 23,083 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus accumulated 42,448 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 125,050 shares. Midas Mgmt Corporation has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Boston Advsrs Lc holds 0.07% or 14,591 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com holds 1,750 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Allsquare Wealth Llc invested in 0.01% or 100 shares. Trexquant Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,406 shares. 214,173 were reported by California Employees Retirement System. Oppenheimer Asset holds 559 shares. Hartford Investment, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,325 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 40,300 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 46,487 shares. 1,190 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical Trust.