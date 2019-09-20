Mrj Capital Holds Position in Constellation Brands (STZ); Pra Group (PRAA) Stake Held by Nexus Investment Management Inc

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 19,550 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $205.23. About 1.19M shares traded or 0.60% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 13,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 479,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.49M, up from 465,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 257,931 shares traded or 11.34% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Aren’t Alleging That CEO Staley Acted With Lack of Integrity; 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Is Censured by Publication of the Regulators’ Final Notices; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley is Barclays CEO; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA PRA ALLEGING STALEY LACKS FITNESS AND PROPRIETY TO CONTINUE TO PERFORM HIS ROLE AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – PRA GROUP 1Q REV. $223.2M, EST. $208.5M; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA CONCLUDE INVESTIGATIONS INTO JES STALEY AND BARCLAYS; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE ALLEGING THAT MR STALEY’S ACTIONS IN RELATION TO THIS MATTER REPRESENTED A BREACH OF INDIVIDUAL CONDUCT RULE; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys New 1.6% Position in PRA Group; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q Rev $223.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 15,071 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 48,455 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Autus Asset Management Lc owns 11,268 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Savings Bank holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 16,798 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Investment Mgmt Limited has invested 0.34% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 729,885 were reported by Macquarie Gp Ltd. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 86,900 shares. Mariner accumulated 7,014 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap reported 19,725 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 166,316 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 49,940 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial invested in 19,315 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MKM Partners expects Constellation Brands to rally – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Marijuana Stock Canopy Growth Plunges After Analyst Warning – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Craft Brew Alliance Has Global Ambitions for Its Beer – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Big-Time Dividend Stocks With Marijuana Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Aurora Cannabis, Constellation Brands, Etsy, Marathon Oil, Roku, Square, Tilray and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $173.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys by 13,400 shares to 16,140 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,711 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).