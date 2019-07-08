Mrj Capital Holding In Packaging Amer (PKG) Was Lifted; Rbf Capital Stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (LL) Has Cut as Stock Rose

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $99.49. About 1.61 million shares traded or 84.35% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (LL) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 35,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,909 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 488,209 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 46.39% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 4,400 shares to 49,340 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,462 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial In has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 300 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 16 shares. Logan Management holds 0.02% or 2,889 shares. Bailard invested in 0.16% or 25,633 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.02% or 142,504 shares in its portfolio. Field & Main Bancshares invested in 0.09% or 1,000 shares. 395,456 are owned by Alps Incorporated. Pettee Invsts holds 2,015 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 90,003 are owned by Braun Stacey Assocs. Allsquare Wealth accumulated 100 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 30,347 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Foster & Motley invested in 3,866 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 458,231 shares to 496,960 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 102,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

Analysts await Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. LL’s profit will be $2.29 million for 35.84 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -147.06% EPS growth.