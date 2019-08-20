Mrj Capital Has Trimmed Stake in International Paper (IP) by $864,800 as Stock Price Declined; Willis Investment Counsel Boosted Position in Fluor New Del Com (FLO) by $746,568

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fluor Corp New Del Com (FLO) by 149.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 20,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 34,620 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 13,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fluor Corp New Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 851,284 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 68,378 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 87,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 2.41M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa on Monday said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s: International Paper’s Bid To Acquire Smurfit Kappa Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 09/04/2018 – EPA, IP IN PACT ON SAN JACINTO RIVER WASTE PITS CLEANUP ACTION; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $531.30M for 7.34 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 10,700 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,000 were accumulated by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Stadion Money Management Ltd Llc accumulated 21,613 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership has 187,044 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Incorporated holds 3.09M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 223,881 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 259,170 shares. Intact Investment reported 0.08% stake. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 7,009 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 186 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Sequoia Finance Advisors Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Town Country Fincl Bank Trust Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 10,915 shares. Zeke Lc reported 5,690 shares stake. Amp Capital Investors invested 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Flowers Foods Issues Voluntary Recall of Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns and Other Bakery Foods Due to Plastic Pieces Found in Products – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “DA Davidson On Flowers Foods: Stock Already Reflects Solid Near-Term Potential – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Companies Announce Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Superior Industries International leads consumer gainers; The Kraft Heinz and Flowers Foods among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:ESV) by 315,254 shares to 333,279 shares, valued at $26.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sa (NYSE:TGT) by 39,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,335 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Industrial (NYSE:MOS).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,310 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 0% or 7 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% or 50,650 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 20,000 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Incorporated stated it has 2.13M shares. Moreover, Enterprise Ser has 0% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Utah Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company reported 2.41M shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has 36,003 shares. Moreover, Moors And Cabot Inc has 0.03% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 22,114 shares. Old Republic Intll Corporation stated it has 1.34 million shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 560,063 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 14,503 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 416,126 shares. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,098 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 122,718 shares stake.