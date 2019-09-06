Mrj Capital Has Trimmed Its Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) Stake; Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) SI Decreased By 10.9%

Mrj Capital Inc decreased Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) stake by 47.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mrj Capital Inc sold 33,187 shares as Servicemaster Gbl (SERV)’s stock rose 8.92%. The Mrj Capital Inc holds 36,300 shares with $1.70 million value, down from 69,487 last quarter. Servicemaster Gbl now has $7.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 608,338 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) had a decrease of 10.9% in short interest. PHIO’s SI was 783,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.9% from 879,100 shares previously. With 294,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s short sellers to cover PHIO’s short positions. The SI to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s float is 4.7%. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.315. About 247,980 shares traded or 96.17% up from the average. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) has declined 72.54% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.54% the S&P500.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $8.06 million. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Samcyprone, a topical formulation of the small molecule diphenylcyclopropenone that is in a Phase IIa clinical trial for the clearance of common warts; RXI-231, an sd-rxRNA compound targeting tyrosinase, as a cosmetic ingredient that may enhance the appearance of uneven skin tone and pigmentation; and RXI-185, an sd-rxRNA compound targeting collagenase, as a cosmetic ingredient that may improve the appearance of wrinkles or skin laxity.

More notable recent Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Phio Pharmaceuticals and Helmholtz Zentrum MÃ¼nchen to Collaborate on Novel Targets for the Use of Self-Delivering RNAi In T Cell and NK Cell Adoptive Cell Therapy Therapeutics – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Phio Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PHIO: Overcoming Immune Checkpoints – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phio Pharma teams up with Gylcostem in cancer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $49.06 million for 39.49 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 137% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$53.64, Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “On World Mosquito Day, Terminix® Reveals Its Top 50 Mosquito Cities – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.