Mrj Capital Has Increased Its Packaging Amer (PKG) Position by $1.06 Million; Shares Rose; Addison Capital Company Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $2.27 Million

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 3.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company's stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.79. About 240,300 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 609,050 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel holds 15,045 shares. 4,076 are held by Advisor Llc. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,850 shares. Stifel Finance reported 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Cadence Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 62,537 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Dana Advsrs stated it has 127,781 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 2,759 are owned by Ifrah Financial Service. Optimum Inv Advsr has invested 0.07% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Royal London Asset owns 36,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems reported 17,564 shares stake. Pggm reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 21,900 shares to 50,500 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV) by 33,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,300 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.