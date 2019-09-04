Mrj Capital Has Decreased International Paper (IP) Holding By $864,800; Slate Path Capital LP Has Upped Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stake By $23.28 Million

Slate Path Capital Lp increased Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) stake by 665.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Slate Path Capital Lp acquired 1.79M shares as Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)’s stock rose 22.20%. The Slate Path Capital Lp holds 2.06M shares with $27.30M value, up from 269,000 last quarter. Pan American Silver Corp now has $4.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 4.85 million shares traded or 38.82% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS

Mrj Capital Inc decreased International Paper (IP) stake by 21.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mrj Capital Inc sold 18,800 shares as International Paper (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Mrj Capital Inc holds 68,378 shares with $3.16M value, down from 87,178 last quarter. International Paper now has $14.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 4.29 million shares traded or 29.83% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – International Paper Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED; 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pan American Silver (PAAS) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.5% – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pan American Silver (PAAS) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting PAAS Put And Call Options For April 2020 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Pan American Silver (PAAS) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pan American Silver has $15.5 highest and $13.4 lowest target. $14.45’s average target is -23.22% below currents $18.82 stock price. Pan American Silver had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $15.5 target. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”.

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 20.86% above currents $38.06 stock price. Int`l Paper had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5 to “Sector Perform”. UBS maintained the shares of IP in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Monday, April 1 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 26. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Monday, July 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Underweight” rating and $3800 target.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.