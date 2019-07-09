Mrj Capital Has Cut Holding in Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) by $1.53 Million as Valuation Rose; Security National Trust Co Lowered Its Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) as Valuation Declined

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $104.14. About 270,217 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 33,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 69,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Gbl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.55. About 298,289 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, up 5.03% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.59 per share. GPC’s profit will be $243.93 million for 15.59 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.47% EPS growth.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 39.24% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.79 per share. SERV’s profit will be $65.26 million for 27.37 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.