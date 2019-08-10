Mrj Capital Has Boosted Its Position in Packaging Amer (PKG) by $1.06 Million; Condor Capital Management Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Lowered by $489,368

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $101.13. About 449,194 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.39 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Cos reported 0.15% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Inc owns 139 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd Com has 1.7% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 32,505 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 9,764 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 23 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Advisory Alpha Lc owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dumont & Blake Advsrs Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,045 shares. Mcf Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 907,357 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Lifeplan Group reported 3,586 shares stake. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.02% stake. Strs Ohio holds 1,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Arrow has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Cleararc Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,287 shares.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) CEO Mark Kowlzan on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,700 shares to 15,462 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV) by 33,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,300 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Tru accumulated 921,818 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Kingfisher Cap Limited Co has 0.19% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,301 shares. Northside Capital Management Limited Liability reported 15,930 shares. Greatmark Invest Incorporated holds 5,696 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc owns 8,390 shares. Brave Asset Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Exane Derivatives stated it has 47,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 815 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 18,922 shares. Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 503 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd owns 10,704 shares. Summit Strategies stated it has 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Central Commercial Bank And stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,230 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,108 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,456 shares to 125,362 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria in post-earnings swoon – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Is Going On With Philip Morris? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Cnbc.com published: “Tencent Music debuts IPO on NYSE – CNBC” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Looking Beyond The Dividend Into Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Second-quarter is going to be busy for IPOs, says NYSE president – CNBC” with publication date: March 21, 2019.