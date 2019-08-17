Mrj Capital Has Boosted Its Packaging Amer (PKG) Holding by $1.06 Million; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stock Value Declined, Roundview Capital Raised Position by $325,720

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 40,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 115,124 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 74,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 24.26 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS IS ALSO TARGETING ITS ROIC TO “SUBSTANTIALLY INCREASE” BY 2020; 02/04/2018 – Comstock Resources: Monetizing Eagle Ford Shale Production; 16/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ALL F-SERIES TRUCK PLANTS AT FULL PRODUCTION MONDAY; 11/05/2018 – FORD SAYS APRIL CHINA VEHICLE SALES -26 PCT Y/Y, VS -11 PCT IN MARCH; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Ford After Five program; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 19/03/2018 – Kelley Root: BREAKING: Ford in talks to be tenant at Michigan Central Station; 16/05/2018 – Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup; 02/04/2018 – CALIAN GROUP LTD – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER KEVIN FORD SUFFERED A CARDIOVASCULAR EVENT OVER EASTER WEEKEND; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Crdt Auto Ownr Trst 2018-A’s Nts Prelim Rtgs

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $101.28. About 863,542 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 was made by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23. The insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought 10,000 shares worth $103,200.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has 434,800 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 12,332 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 6.75 million shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Com invested in 796,560 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 54,953 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 24.68 million were reported by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Dupont Capital Mgmt accumulated 179,368 shares. Reik & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 29,496 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Company owns 570 shares. 55,798 are held by Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Narwhal Cap reported 131,925 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 219,426 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 206,300 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford shows off all-electric F-150 prototype – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Ford Earnings: F Stock Falls on Q2 EPS Miss, Sales Dip Slightly – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford -3% after light profit forecast – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Ford To See Revenue Fall In Q2 2019? – Forbes” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford a single-digit stock again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,700 shares to 15,462 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,688 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Packaging Corporation: Should You Buy At These Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Containerboard stocks crumble – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) CEO Mark Kowlzan on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging Corp. Of America: A Cheap Way To Benefit From Online Retail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Motco reported 179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Syntal Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 4,143 shares. 13,453 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Limited Company. American Intll Gru has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 46,487 shares. Essex Mgmt Communications Lc owns 3,893 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 493,915 shares. Cibc stated it has 5,842 shares. Leavell Mgmt holds 9,100 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 3,990 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 99,968 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, British Columbia Mgmt Corporation has 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 31,934 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Dumont & Blake Advisors Ltd Liability holds 2,045 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.