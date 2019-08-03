Mrj Capital Decreased Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, April 17. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. See Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) latest ratings:

Mrj Capital Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 62.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mrj Capital Inc sold 25,700 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Mrj Capital Inc holds 15,462 shares with $1.25M value, down from 41,162 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $96.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.07M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold Total System Services, Inc. shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 107,546 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 11,173 shares. Greatmark Inv Prtn accumulated 40,225 shares. Colony Ltd Company holds 9,112 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 4,248 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com invested in 14,785 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pension Serv reported 215,105 shares. 64,675 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp. 6,506 are held by Daiwa Secs Group. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.05% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Meiji Yasuda Life Comm holds 7,779 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Management Lc invested 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). American National Ins Com Tx owns 77,150 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.05 billion. It operates through four divisions: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. It has a 38.35 P/E ratio. The firm offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the accountÂ’s transactions.

The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 892,082 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $7.37 million activity. WEAVER DORENDA K sold 2,297 shares worth $209,548. GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8. WOODS M TROY sold $4.36 million worth of stock. 8,632 Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares with value of $787,471 were sold by Watson Patricia A. On Friday, February 8 the insider Todd Paul M sold $979,687.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,178 are held by Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney &. Rbo Limited Com owns 140,999 shares or 2.73% of their US portfolio. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Charter Trust reported 122,510 shares. Mairs holds 0.08% or 84,596 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Management reported 0.05% stake. Stanley owns 0.31% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,844 shares. Fiera Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hyman Charles D holds 0.22% or 26,135 shares. Connors Investor Ser stated it has 22,790 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,199 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement invested in 1.71% or 33,450 shares. Twin Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 114,720 shares. Edgar Lomax Com Va invested in 1.75% or 316,243 shares. Bailard Inc has 8,575 shares.

