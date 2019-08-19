Mrj Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Packaging Amer (PKG); As Inphi (IPHI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Raised Stake

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Inphi (IPHI) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The hedge fund held 68,612 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 61,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Inphi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $65.95. About 57,762 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss $23M; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss/Shr 53c

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.22. About 28,017 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 5,300 shares to 51,707 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,462 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Logan Capital Inc holds 0.02% or 2,889 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap has 2,437 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Ct invested in 0.06% or 51,169 shares. First Trust Advisors LP holds 170,015 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stanley reported 2,579 shares stake. Ifrah Fin Ser, a Arkansas-based fund reported 2,759 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.12% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Piedmont Invest Advsr stated it has 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Waddell Reed has 190,831 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & has 29,485 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc accumulated 3,014 shares or 0% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 705 shares stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 255 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 3,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IPHI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 132,609 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). 1,599 were reported by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 7,474 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) or 36,390 shares. Menta Capital Limited Com, California-based fund reported 8,900 shares. Carlson Lp holds 261,762 shares. Taylor Frigon Management Limited Co accumulated 48,240 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 3,500 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 250,027 shares. Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 1.45% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Cipher Cap LP reported 0.07% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI).

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 130,696 shares to 47,612 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 by 100,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,867 shares, and cut its stake in Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG).

