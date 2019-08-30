Mrj Capital Boosted Its Packaging Amer (PKG) Holding by $1.06 Million; As Lakeland Finl (LKFN) Stock Declined, Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $1.37 Million

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $100.51. About 368,802 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (LKFN) by 221.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 30,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 44,206 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. It closed at $42.2 lastly. It is down 5.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 45,808 shares to 9,109 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,785 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold LKFN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.59 million shares or 2.65% more from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Raymond James & Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). 36 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 17,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Ckw Financial accumulated 2,946 shares. Tru Communications Of Vermont owns 69 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,556 shares. Envestnet Asset has 11,926 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 89,264 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Moreover, Schroder Inv Gru has 0.02% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 226,451 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 17,554 shares stake.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $468,290 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $425,100 was made by WELCH M SCOTT on Wednesday, August 14.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,700 shares to 15,462 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,707 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 12,730 shares. 43 are held by Farmers & Merchants Invests. Bluecrest Management Ltd owns 5,735 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Cibc Inc accumulated 0% or 5,842 shares. Key (Cayman) Limited accumulated 13,130 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru holds 0% or 56 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc accumulated 1,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 3,409 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 44,003 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Commerce reported 0% stake.