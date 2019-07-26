Mrc Global (MRC) Valuation Rose While Schneider Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $4.62 Million; Tremblant Capital Group Has Lifted Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $1.42 Million as Stock Rose

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 28,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.78. About 1.35 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Mrc Global Inc. (MRC) by 53.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 271,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 508,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Mrc Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 128,864 shares traded. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 17.98% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 19/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MRC ALLIED INC MRC.PS – FY NET LOSS 65.7 MLN PESOS VS LOSS 65.8 MLN PESOS; 21/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – MRC ALLIED RISES 3.2% AFTER RAISING PRICE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 02/05/2018 – MRC Global 1Q EPS 13c; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MRC GLOBAL (US) INC.’S RATING TO B1; OUTLOOK

Analysts await MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 29.41% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.17 per share. MRC’s profit will be $17.89M for 17.86 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by MRC Global Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 366,294 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $20.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Materials Plc by 1.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc..

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. also sold $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd (Call) by 2.11 million shares to 264,500 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,756 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).