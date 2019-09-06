MRC Global (MRC) Lost “Sector Outperform” Rating By Scotiabank; 2 Analysts Bullish Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)

Among 2 analysts covering Surge Energy (TSE:SGY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Surge Energy has $2.25 highest and $1.75 lowest target. $2’s average target is 76.99% above currents $1.13 stock price. Surge Energy had 2 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. See Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) latest ratings:

14/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $1.75 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $2.25 Maintain

Scotiabank has decreased MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) stock to “Sector Perform” in a research note shared with investors and clients on Friday, 6 September, and has set one year target price per share at $11.0000. MRC’s old rating was “Sector Outperform”.

It closed at $1.13 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SGY News: 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From King Stone Energy Group Ltd; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 24/04/2018 – Stone Energy Corp Announces Derbio Drilling Results; 24/04/2018 – Stone Energy Corporation Announces Derbio Drilling Results; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FIELD; 12/03/2018 – Stone Energy 4Q Rev $76.3M; 03/05/2018 – Talos Energy LLC Announces Stockholder Approval of Transaction Agreement With Stone Energy Corp; 12/03/2018 – STONE ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION 17.5 TO 18.0 MBOE/D; 12/03/2018 – Stone Energy Sees Talos Transaction Closing 2Q 201; 27/04/2018 – Stone Energy Corporation Announces Agreement to Purchase Ram Powell Field

More important recent Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Surge Energy Inc.’s (TSE:SGY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Surge Energy Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil properties in western Canada. The company has market cap of $354.88 million. The firm holds working interests in the Valhalla/Wembley and Nipisi properties located in northwestern Alberta; the Windfall property located in western Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta covering an area of approximately 122,113 net developed acres. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds working interests in the Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan, as well as Silver Lake property to the west of Provost in eastern Alberta that covers an area of 114,035 net developed and 32,779 net undeveloped acres; and Southwest Saskatchewan properties covering an area of 22,041 net developed and 14,943 net undeveloped acres located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related services and products to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It has a 21.74 P/E ratio. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

The stock increased 3.83% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 685,306 shares traded. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 29.77% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 04/04/2018 – KNOW Identity Awards Names Reed Taussig `CEO of the Year’, While ThreatMetrix Wins MRC Technology Award; 19/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – AFFECTED EMPLOYEES ARE DEMANDING END-OF- CONTRACT TERMINATION PACKAGES FROM MRC; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – MRC HAS APPLIED FOR AN URGENT INTERDICT TO EFFECT A RETURN TO WORK; 09/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MRC GLOBAL (US) INC.’S RATING TO B1; OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – MRC Global at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 12/04/2018 – MRC ALLIED RISES 3.2% AFTER RAISING PRICE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Among 3 analysts covering MRC Global (NYSE:MRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MRC Global has $20 highest and $2000 lowest target. $20’s average target is 56.99% above currents $12.74 stock price. MRC Global had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, August 5 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MRC Global cuts Q3 revenue view, rescinds annual guidance – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does MRC Global Inc.’s (NYSE:MRC) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About MRC Global Inc.’s (NYSE:MRC) Earnings Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Was MRC Global Inc.’s (NYSE:MRC) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why MRC Global Inc.’s (NYSE:MRC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold MRC Global Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 6.80% less from 87.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Ellington Gp Llc reported 17,700 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 69,241 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 71,707 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 10,914 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.01% or 14,093 shares in its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 2.20M shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 438,278 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Jcic Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 144 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0% or 164,549 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 4.74M shares or 0.05% of the stock. D E Shaw has 2.15 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division invested 0.08% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).