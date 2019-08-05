MRC Global (MRC) Investors: Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating, Sees $20.0000/Share; Richmond Hill Investment Company Cut Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding

They currently have a $20.0000 price target on MRC Global (NYSE:MRC). Raymond James’s target would suggest a potential upside of 32.36% from the company’s close price. This was revealed to investors in analysts report on 5 August.

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 20.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Richmond Hill Investment Company holds 449,954 shares with $9.00 million value, down from 563,046 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $45.75B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 15.04M shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Shareholders to Get C$12 a Share in Trans Mountain Deal; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan: Ignore The Hiccups – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kinder Morgan Is So Bullish on Its Future – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 22.97 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested in 14,423 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 2,177 shares. Zeke Ltd Liability Co holds 18,621 shares. Etrade Ltd has 32,651 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Beaconlight Cap Lc holds 4.63% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 814,362 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund has 0.17% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 38,705 shares. 147,299 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Management Ab. Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sheets Smith Wealth owns 38,582 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer And Commerce owns 337,974 shares. Rare Infra Limited holds 1.86 million shares. Cohen And Steers has invested 0.63% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Bollard Grp Llc has 421,755 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 22,554 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 372,886 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2200 highest and $20 lowest target. $21’s average target is 3.91% above currents $20.21 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of KMI in report on Monday, April 1 to “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 30 to “Market Perform”.

More notable recent MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does MRC Global Inc.’s (NYSE:MRC) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MRC Global (MRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MRC Global, Inc. (MRC) CEO Andrew Lane on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About MRC Global Inc.’s (NYSE:MRC) Earnings Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Was MRC Global Inc.’s (NYSE:MRC) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering MRC Global (NYSE:MRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MRC Global has $23 highest and $2000 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 40.64% above currents $15.11 stock price. MRC Global had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 21. The stock of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Stephens.

The stock increased 3.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 1.97M shares traded or 145.09% up from the average. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 29.77% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 23/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ MRC Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRC); 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – AFFECTED EMPLOYEES ARE DEMANDING END-OF- CONTRACT TERMINATION PACKAGES FROM MRC; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mrc Global (US) Inc.’s Rating To B1; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global Reprices Term Loan B; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM – MRC EMPLOYEES APPROACHED BY NORTHAM TO BECOME FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES IN A MOVE FOR BOOYSENDAL TO BECOME AN OWNER-OPERATING MINE; 02/05/2018 – MRC Global 1Q EPS 13c