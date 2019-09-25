MRC Global Inc. (MRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) and Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MRC Global Inc. 16 0.25 N/A 0.52 29.90 Matrix Service Company 19 0.33 N/A 0.02 798.70

In table 1 we can see MRC Global Inc. and Matrix Service Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Matrix Service Company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MRC Global Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. MRC Global Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Matrix Service Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MRC Global Inc. and Matrix Service Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MRC Global Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.9% Matrix Service Company 0.00% 0.1% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

MRC Global Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Matrix Service Company’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MRC Global Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Matrix Service Company are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. MRC Global Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Matrix Service Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MRC Global Inc. and Matrix Service Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MRC Global Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Matrix Service Company 0 0 0 0.00

MRC Global Inc.’s upside potential is 43.61% at a $17.75 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.27% of MRC Global Inc. shares and 94.7% of Matrix Service Company shares. About 1.9% of MRC Global Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Matrix Service Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MRC Global Inc. -3.58% -7.67% -6.12% -0.51% -29.77% 27.88% Matrix Service Company -0.11% -9.86% -6.13% -14.56% -6.75% 2.4%

For the past year MRC Global Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Matrix Service Company.

Summary

MRC Global Inc. beats Matrix Service Company on 7 of the 11 factors.

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless, alloy, and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, multiple daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging, and system interfaces. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.