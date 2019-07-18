MRC Global Inc. (MRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Both MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MRC Global Inc. 17 0.31 N/A 0.52 31.57 CSI Compressco LP 3 0.37 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights MRC Global Inc. and CSI Compressco LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MRC Global Inc. and CSI Compressco LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MRC Global Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.9% CSI Compressco LP 0.00% -50% -3.9%

Risk and Volatility

MRC Global Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.91 beta. Competitively, CSI Compressco LP is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MRC Global Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, CSI Compressco LP has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. MRC Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CSI Compressco LP.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered MRC Global Inc. and CSI Compressco LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MRC Global Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 CSI Compressco LP 0 0 0 0.00

MRC Global Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 36.92% and an $21.25 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.27% of MRC Global Inc. shares and 34.9% of CSI Compressco LP shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of MRC Global Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CSI Compressco LP has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MRC Global Inc. -1.84% -11.14% 0.92% 1.66% -17.98% 35% CSI Compressco LP 5.03% 19.53% 29.56% -36.38% -45.64% 53.02%

For the past year MRC Global Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CSI Compressco LP.

Summary

MRC Global Inc. beats CSI Compressco LP on 7 of the 9 factors.

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless, alloy, and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, multiple daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging, and system interfaces. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.