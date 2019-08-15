MRC Global Inc. (MRC) and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MRC Global Inc. 17 0.27 N/A 0.52 29.90 Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.04 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights MRC Global Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MRC Global Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.9% Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.95 shows that MRC Global Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Superior Energy Services Inc. has beta of 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MRC Global Inc. are 2.5 and 1.1. Competitively, Superior Energy Services Inc. has 2.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

MRC Global Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MRC Global Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 4 2 2.33

MRC Global Inc.’s upside potential is 58.73% at a $21 average price target. Competitively Superior Energy Services Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.29, with potential upside of 1,411.82%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Superior Energy Services Inc. seems more appealing than MRC Global Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.27% of MRC Global Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Superior Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are MRC Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Superior Energy Services Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MRC Global Inc. -3.58% -7.67% -6.12% -0.51% -29.77% 27.88% Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92%

For the past year MRC Global Inc. has 27.88% stronger performance while Superior Energy Services Inc. has -72.92% weaker performance.

Summary

MRC Global Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Superior Energy Services Inc.

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless, alloy, and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, multiple daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging, and system interfaces. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.