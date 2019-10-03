MRC Global Inc. (MRC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.27% of MRC Global Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of MRC Global Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has MRC Global Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MRC Global Inc. 616,601,101.49% 6.90% 1.90% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting MRC Global Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MRC Global Inc. 78.37M 13 29.90 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

MRC Global Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for MRC Global Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MRC Global Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 3.00 1.43 1.81 2.53

MRC Global Inc. currently has an average target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.20%. The rivals have a potential upside of 46.75%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that MRC Global Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MRC Global Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MRC Global Inc. -3.58% -7.67% -6.12% -0.51% -29.77% 27.88% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year MRC Global Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

MRC Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, MRC Global Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. MRC Global Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MRC Global Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.95 shows that MRC Global Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MRC Global Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

MRC Global Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors MRC Global Inc.’s peers beat MRC Global Inc.

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless, alloy, and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, multiple daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging, and system interfaces. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.