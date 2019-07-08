Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Raised Its Loews (L) Stake; Wilkins Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Schlumberger (SLB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 8,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 335,532 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.08 million, up from 326,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 820,788 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.89M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $2.88 million activity. TISCH JAMES S also sold $479,614 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares. Another trade for 18,073 shares valued at $825,936 was made by EDELSON DAVID B on Tuesday, January 8. TISCH ANDREW H sold $479,495 worth of stock or 10,528 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,273 are owned by Franklin. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 100,228 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.05% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 6,000 are held by Covington Cap Mgmt. First Hawaiian Retail Bank accumulated 476 shares. King Wealth invested 0.12% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Synovus Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 1,983 shares. Parkside State Bank Tru accumulated 0% or 242 shares. World Asset Mgmt reported 20,048 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 14,175 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank Trust holds 240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 643,030 shares. Tortoise Invest Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 2,012 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Com accumulated 5,561 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 244,894 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eos Lp accumulated 0.22% or 15,552 shares. Baldwin Inv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 21,230 shares. Chemical National Bank has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Whitnell & holds 0.47% or 28,046 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The reported 335,169 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De holds 0.44% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 16,982 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.28% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mar Vista Invest Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Dallas stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 41,750 shares. Weybosset Rech & Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,450 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Boston Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 66,950 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has 2,121 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

