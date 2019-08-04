Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Boosted Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stake by $710,694; Valuation Declined; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Price Declined, Country Club Trust Company Has Lowered Holding by $317,198

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 26,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 48,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 1.99M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 1,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 70,966 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, down from 72,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.82. About 404,174 shares traded or 27.02% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 23,949 shares to 308,593 shares, valued at $10.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 44,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

