Mraz Amerine & Associates Boosted Berkley W R (WRB) Holding By $5.94 Million; Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Trinseo has $55 highest and $3200 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is -9.37% below currents $43.77 stock price. Trinseo had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 13 by Citigroup. See Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) latest ratings:

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased Berkley W R Corp (WRB) stake by 43.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc acquired 91,458 shares as Berkley W R Corp (WRB)’s stock rose 14.10%. The Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc holds 302,218 shares with $19.93M value, up from 210,760 last quarter. Berkley W R Corp now has $13.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 643,778 shares traded or 6.05% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74

Among 3 analysts covering W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.R. Berkley has $7300 highest and $5600 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is -10.68% below currents $72.02 stock price. W.R. Berkley had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WRB in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Sell”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, September 12.

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The firm operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics divisions. It has a 13.44 P/E ratio. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets.