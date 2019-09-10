Mraz Amerine & Associates Increases Stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR); Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Holding In United Rentals (URI) Was Has Lifted

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 75,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 71,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $186.06. About 89,820 shares traded or 26.82% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 365,830 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.80M, up from 357,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 1.59M shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 16,040 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 4,928 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 18,444 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 2,621 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 1,413 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Indiana-based Old Natl Comml Bank In has invested 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Parsons Mgmt Ri reported 4,400 shares. State Street Corporation owns 275,991 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,754 shares stake. Barr E S has 104,110 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 48,508 shares. Oakworth invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Allen Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 1,600 shares.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 7,500 shares to 121,450 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,300 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).