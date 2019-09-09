Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Raised Holding in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) by $710,694; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.02 Million as Shares Declined

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 26,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 48,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 2.97 million shares traded or 17.57% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 25,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.37M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.33 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 75,500 shares to 410,979 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 105,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).