Mraz Amerine & Associates Increases Position in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR); T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Mig Capital Has Decreased Position by $11.71 Million

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 6,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 82,018 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.29 million, up from 75,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.99. About 82,722 shares traded or 14.18% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 158,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 486,806 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.09 million, down from 645,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 1.74M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69% votin; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Hired Turnberry Solutions in August for Perspective ‘On a Variety of Topics’; 16/04/2018 – FCC: Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 18/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Amends $38b Loan Agreement to Add New Lenders; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile will pay $40 million to the U.S. Treasury; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile agrees to acquire Sprint

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs owns 3,166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of stated it has 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,927 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 208,722 shares. Natixis Advisors LP invested 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,882 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc owns 3,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Architects owns 0.29% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 9,000 shares. Barr E S & Com owns 93,478 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associate accumulated 82,018 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Akre Cap Limited Liability Company holds 136,400 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 278,200 were reported by Ci Investments.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64 million and $336.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 6,805 shares to 328,727 shares, valued at $17.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 26,951 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 1.48 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wellington Group Llp invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 37,224 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 686,522 shares. Moreover, Tekne Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 12.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 644,253 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.12% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tt International accumulated 21,603 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability reported 0.1% stake. Fdx has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,026 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 44,566 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp reported 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).