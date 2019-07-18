Mraz Amerine & Associates Raised Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stake; Shorts at Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares (GFI) Raised By 17.8%

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 118.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc acquired 26,322 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock rose 3.89%. The Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc holds 48,519 shares with $1.33M value, up from 22,197 last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $31.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 465,536 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:GFI) had an increase of 17.8% in short interest. GFI’s SI was 15.48 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.8% from 13.14 million shares previously. With 5.72M avg volume, 3 days are for Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:GFI)’s short sellers to cover GFI’s short positions. The SI to Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares’s float is 1.93%. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 1.66M shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has declined 1.04% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited: March 2018 Operating Update; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Agrees JV in Ghana With Asanko Gold, Inc; 25/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD – QTR ENDED MARCH ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS $955 PER OZ VS $1,016 PER OZ YEAR AGO; 19/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Acquires Thunder Mountain Gold Project; 08/03/2018 Biggest Ghana Mining Union Plans Protests Over Gold Fields Jobs; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS SAYS EXPLORATION KEY TO GROWTH;M&A `BASICALLY DONE’; 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS PUTS AUDIT WORK FROM 2018 ONWARDS OUT FOR TENDER; 12/03/2018 – GHANA MILITARY INJURES 2 GOLD FIELDS MINEWORKERS DURING PROTEST; 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS’ AUDITOR FOR 2017 FY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WAS KPMG; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH ASANKO GOLD TO FORM A 50:50 INCORPORATED JOINT VENTURE

Among 2 analysts covering Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gold Fields had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) rating on Thursday, February 21. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $4 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan.

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company has market cap of $4.51 billion. The firm engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.