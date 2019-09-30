Mraz Amerine & Associates Trimmed Alleghany Del (Y) Holding by $571,359; Share Value Rose; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake by $33.13 Million; Stock Declined

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 839 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 37,220 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.35 million, down from 38,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $793.74. About 9,979 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 69.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 871,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 379,870 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.61 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 2.45M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 08/04/2018 – Ramsay Health Care Price Tagret Cut 1.7% to A$59.00/Share by Morgan Stanley; 15/03/2018 – BLOC TRADE: PRIME VENTURES – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Roku on its surging video streaming platform growth; 16/05/2018 – StereoVision Appoints Former Morgan Stanley Broker and MIM T.J. Culbertson President of Their Wholly Owned Subsidiary OrganaCanna Property Management; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley expected to post earnings of $1.25 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Expense Efficiency Ratio 69%; 31/05/2018 – City AM: Morgan Stanley’s CEO calls Soros’s prediction of a global crisis ‘ridiculous’; 20/05/2018 – Abigail Bunce, Justin Morgan; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 26/03/2018 – The tech giant is poised to grow its share of the public cloud market, which Morgan Stanley expects it to more than double in size to more than $250 billion

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.79 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8,100 shares to 21,700 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 183,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa reported 442,760 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 75,056 shares. Sadoff Invest Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 699,580 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Mackay Shields Lc owns 246,471 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs owns 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 17,963 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 6,313 shares. Excalibur Management holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 8,551 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cibc Markets reported 0.07% stake. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colony Group Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Common Retirement Fund owns 3.51M shares. Rbf Limited Liability Corporation holds 797,750 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 2,685 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested 0.56% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 66,936 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 82,789 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 3,295 shares. Connable Office Incorporated accumulated 2,434 shares. Financial Architects reported 105 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 163,965 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 625,311 shares. Eulav Asset Management owns 6,700 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 62,152 shares. Moreover, M&T Savings Bank has 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Texas Yale Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 4,202 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Ser Ltd Com has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 16,862 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64M and $336.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fairfax Finl Hldgs Ltd Sub Vtg (FRFHF) by 1,159 shares to 28,305 shares, valued at $13.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.