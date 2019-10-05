Mraz Amerine & Associates Upped Its Berkley W R (WRB) Position by $5.94 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Jolley Asset Management Trimmed Its Position

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 91,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 302,218 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.93 million, up from 210,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 444,019 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 21,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 57,937 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, down from 79,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Spending Buys the Right Friends; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience; 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 15/03/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Qualcomm to Buy Qualcomm? (Video); 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tieup; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MAKING COMMENTS ON CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to end Qualcomm pursuit

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64 million and $336.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 6,805 shares to 328,727 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.