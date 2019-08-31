Mraz Amerine & Associates Trimmed Its At&T (T) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Public Storage (PSA) Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Raised Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 65,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.31 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $264.74. About 702,389 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 21,681 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 41,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.83B for 9.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

