Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Lowered Alleghany Del (Y) Holding; Patrick Industries (PATK) Has 0.79 Sentiment

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased Alleghany Corp Del (Y) stake by 2.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 839 shares as Alleghany Corp Del (Y)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc holds 37,220 shares with $25.35M value, down from 38,059 last quarter. Alleghany Corp Del now has $10.98B valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $10.87 during the last trading session, reaching $760.7. About 5,502 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 67 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 85 sold and decreased their stock positions in Patrick Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 21.23 million shares, down from 51.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Patrick Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 70 Increased: 48 New Position: 19.

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The Company’s Manufacturing segment makes and fabricates decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fabricated aluminum products; wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertops; cabinet doors and components; hardwood furniture; fiberglass bath and shower surrounds and fixtures; fiberglass marine helms; fiberglass and plastic component products; slide-out trim and fascia; interior passage doors; RV paintings; softwoods lumber; simulated wood and stone products; slotwall panels and components; and others. It has a 9.73 P/E ratio. It also offers custom fabrication, edge-banding, drilling, boring, and cut-to-size services.

Analysts await Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PATK’s profit will be $24.58 million for 10.33 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Patrick Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.71% negative EPS growth.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 5.05% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. for 819,571 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 86,100 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. has 1.16% invested in the company for 120,266 shares. The Massachusetts-based Nbw Capital Llc has invested 1.09% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 284,403 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Alleghany (NYSE:Y), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alleghany has $90000 highest and $70000 lowest target. $800’s average target is 5.17% above currents $760.7 stock price. Alleghany had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, September 5 to “Buy”. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity. 1,485 shares were bought by Tyler Lauren M, worth $992,885 on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,698 were reported by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 125,375 shares. M&T Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 6,055 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Inv Lp De has 1,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Voya Limited reported 3,821 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fdx reported 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Leavell Invest Mngmt holds 0.06% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 887 shares. The Hawaii-based Financial Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.08% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.03% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 23,356 shares. Strs Ohio holds 3,546 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Prudential Inc has invested 0.05% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 5 shares. Trust Of Vermont has 0.04% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 655 shares.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99 million for 27.72 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.