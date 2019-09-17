Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Trimmed Its White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Stake; Old West Investment Management Has Upped Its Energy Fuels Inc/Canada (UUUU) Position

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) stake by 1.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 472 shares as White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM)’s stock rose 16.84%. The Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc holds 27,638 shares with $28.23 million value, down from 28,110 last quarter. White Mtns Ins Group Ltd now has $3.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1082.3. About 24,168 shares traded or 28.66% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group

Old West Investment Management Llc increased Energy Fuels Inc/Canada (UUUU) stake by 21.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old West Investment Management Llc acquired 448,570 shares as Energy Fuels Inc/Canada (UUUU)’s stock declined 38.51%. The Old West Investment Management Llc holds 2.54 million shares with $7.95M value, up from 2.09M last quarter. Energy Fuels Inc/Canada now has $199.92 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 673,368 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500.

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) stake by 24,011 shares to 79,203 valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Gold Miners E stake by 99,126 shares and now owns 139,908 shares. Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) was reduced too.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity. 500 shares valued at $459,223 were bought by Tanner David Allen on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Century Inc invested in 14,044 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 74,622 shares. Hrt Limited Company stated it has 0.04% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). 5,103 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. River Road Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 1.26% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 399 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 4,067 shares. Essex Co Limited Liability reported 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 21,102 shares. 37,896 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B Co. Creative Planning invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). London Co Of Virginia has 0.66% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).