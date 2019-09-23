Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Cut White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Stake as Valuation Rose; National Asset Management Has Boosted Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 15,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 93,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, up from 77,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 472 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 27,638 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.23 million, down from 28,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $9.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1075.3. About 25,417 shares traded or 34.52% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Cisco Sets Itself Up for Success – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

