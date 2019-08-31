Mraz Amerine & Associates Position In Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Was Raised; Mraz Amerine & Associates Boosted Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holding

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 26,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 48,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 1.27M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 26,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 48,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 1.27M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Should Climate Change Be a Part of Your Investing Strategy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Exclusive: Oil giants shower Qatar with crown jewels in race for LNG prize – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Stocks That Are Way Too Expensive – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Cheap Stocks for a TFSA Retirement Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Top Dividend Stocks Selling Absurdly Cheap – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQT among top three fastest growing global oil and gas producers, report says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: “CPP Climbs Past $400 Billion: Here’s What’s in it – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stocks That Could Be Ready to Take Off! – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Should Climate Change Be a Part of Your Investing Strategy? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 11, 2019.